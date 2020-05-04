COVID-19 death toll rises to 1,389, cases climb to 42,836 in India: Health Ministry

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,389 and the total number of cases climbed to 42,836 in the country on Monday, registering an increase of 83 deaths and a record jump of 2,573 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 29,685, while 11,761 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

"Thus, around 27.45 per cent people have recovered so far from the disease," a senior health ministry official said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases also include 111 foreign nationals.

A total of 83 deaths deaths were reported since Sunday evening, of which 28 fatalities were reported from Gujarat, 27 from Maharashtra, nine from Madhya Pradesh, six from Rajasthan, three from Andhra Pradesh, two each from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Karnataka and Uttarkahand, the ministry said.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of fatalities at 548.

Gujarat comes second with 290 deaths followed by Madhya Pradesh at 165, Rajasthan at 71, Delhi at 64, Uttar Pradesh at 45, Andhra Pradesh at 36 and West Bengal at 35.

The death toll reached 30 in Tamil Nadu and 29 in Telengana, while Karnataka has reported 26 fatalities due to the respiratory disease, it said.

Punjab has registered 21 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight, Haryana five and Kerala and Bihar have reported four deaths each.

Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities.

Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Assam and Uttarakhand have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.

According to the health ministry data updated on Monday evening, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 12,974, followed by Gujarat at 5,428, Delhi at 4,549, Tamil Nadu at 3,023, Madhya Pradesh at 2,942, Rajasthan at 2,886 and Uttar Pradesh 2,742.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,650 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,082 in Telangana.

It has risen to 1,102 in Punjab, 963 in West Bengal, 701 in Jammu and Kashmir, 642 in Karnataka, 517 in Bihar and 500 in Kerala.

Haryana has reported 442 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 163 cases.

A total of 115 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 94 in Chandigarh, the data said.

Uttarakhand has reported 60 cases, Chhattisgarh has 57 cases, Assam has 43, Ladakh has 41 while Himachal Pradesh has registered 40 cases so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Tripura has registered 16 cases, Meghalaya 12, Puducherry eight, while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases.

Manipur has two cases.

Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.