STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Eminent personalities slam TMC MP Mohua Moitra for criticising NRI doctors

Personalities, including filmmakers, actors, music composers and professors, said they are 'embarrassed of such a reaction from an MP in the wake of the pandemic'.

Published: 04th May 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra sanatizes her hands at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra sanatizes her hands at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi Wednesday March 18 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A group of 75 eminent personalities from West Bengal has slammed TMC MP Mahua Moitra for criticising NRI doctors, who had recently written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee voicing concern over the COVID-19 situation in the state.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the eminent personalities, including filmmakers, actors, music composers and professors, said they are "embarrassed of such a reaction from an MP in the wake of the pandemic".

The signatories include filmmakers Buddhadeb Dasgupta, Tarun Majumder, Kamaleswar Mukhopadhyay and Suman Mukhopadhyay, artist Wasim Kapoor, actor Sabyasachi Chakraborty, music composer Debajyoti Misra, professor Ambikesh Mahapatra and educationist Pabitra Sarkar.

In a letter to Banerjee in late April, 14 NRI doctors had cautioned the state government against "under-reporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths", saying, "it will have a direct impact on the spread of the virus and lead to a massive crisis in the state".

READ COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES HERE

In response to the letter, Moitra had tweeted: "11 of 14 NRI docs writing to WB CM in the US, 2 in UK & 1 in Ger.W/due respect you choose to live practise pay taxes elsewhere Suggest you get down to work in yr adopted countries!" Criticising Moitra, the personalities said, "The petty insinuations made were uncalled for diverting attention from the real issues and unnecessarily politicising the pandemic. We are afraid that this reaction from a representative of Parliament could dissuade NRI specialists from coming forward to offer their knowledge and expertise during critical times".

"Today, more than ever state officials should rise above petty whataboutery and listen to experts in dealing with health crisis," it added.

Referring to Moitra's famous speech in Lok Sabha, the eminent personalities wondered how "the same person in her address had pointed out that criticising the government is not criticising India and said that gagging freedom of speech is a sign of fascism".

"Why then, raising public health concerns about the state is equated to criticising West Bengal? Or is she trying to imply that their non-resident status precludes these scientists from questioning things at home?" the statement said.

The personalities asserted that NRI doctors are renowned public health scientists and physicians from premier institutions in the US, UK and Germany.

Several of them are engaged in data science and modelling initiatives related to COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Mahua Moitra Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp