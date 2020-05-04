STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 peak may never come in India if we work collectively, claims Centre

The Centre also said the outcome ratio (recovered versus death) for all closed cases  was analysed since April 17 when it was 80:20. The ratio now stands at 90:10.

Published: 04th May 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect swab samples at a mobile Covid-19 testing van at Filmistan area in north Delhi | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday claimed the COVID-19 curve in India “is relatively flat as of now” and insisted that the "peak of the epidemic may never come in the country” if collective efforts are made.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in a briefing on the status of the outbreak, said the case doubling rate in India stands at 12 days at present.

The number of people under active medical supervision is 29,453 and in the last 24 hours, 1,074 recoveries were reported, ringing in the highest number of cured patients in a day.

The death toll due to the infectious disease has now reached 1,373. Responding to a query on whether COVID-19 cases could peak in the country at the end of May as some disease models have predicted, Agarwal said "the question of peak is linked to the collective effort of everybody."

"The (disease) curve is relatively flat as of now. If we work collectively, peak may not come, but if we fail, then we may see a spike in cases," said Agarwal.

Th JS added there are no issues related to testing of cases so far and 57,474 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours though a network of 426 laboratories.

Agarwal maintained that the spread of the infectious disease is like a geometric progression. "We are transitioning to a new normal, we need to compulsorily wear face masks or covers in public places and preventive measures need to be followed outside containment zones as well," he said.

He added as the lockdown is being eased in a staggered manner, it is imperative to continue rigorous containment measures, effective clinical management, infection prevention and control.

The Centre also said the outcome ratio (recovered versus death) for all closed cases, which indicates the clinical management status in the hospitals, was analysed since April 17 when it was 80:20.

The ratio now stands at 90:10.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
