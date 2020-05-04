STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 1,373; number of cases climb to 42,533 in India

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 29,453, while 11,706 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

Published: 04th May 2020 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect swab samples at a mobile COVID-19 testing van. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,373 and the number of cases climbed to 42,533 in the country on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 29,453, while 11,706 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

A total of 67 deaths were reported since Sunday evening, of which 28 fatalities were reported from Gujarat, 27 from Maharashtra, six from Rajasthan, two from West Bengal and one each from Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Telengana.

Out of the total 1,373 fatalities, Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of deaths at 548, followed by Gujarat at 290.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 156 deaths, Rajasthan 71, Delhi 64, Uttar Pradesh 43, West Bengal 35 and Andhra Pradesh 33.

The death toll reached 30 in Tamil Nadu and 29 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 25 fatalities due to COVID-19.

Punjab has registered 21 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight and Haryana five.

Kerala and Bihar have reported four deaths each.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 UPDATES

Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities.

Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, the ministry said.

According to the health ministry data updated in the morning, the highest number of coronavirus confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 12,974, followed by Gujarat at 5,428, Delhi at 4,549, Tamil Nadu at 3,023 Rajasthan at 2,886, Madhya Pradesh at 2,846 and Uttar Pradesh 2,645.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,583 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,082 in Telangana.

It has risen to 1,102 in Punjab, 963 in West Bengal, 701 in Jammu and Kashmir, 614 in Karnataka, 503 in Bihar and 500 in Kerala.

ALSO READ | Congress to bear cost of rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi

Haryana has reported 442 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 162 cases.

A total of 115 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 94 in Chandigarh.

Uttarakhand has reported 60 cases, Chhattisgarh has 57 cases, Assam 43 and Ladakh 41.

Himachal Pradesh has registered 40 cases so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Tripura has registered 16 cases, Meghalaya has reported 12, Puducherry eight, while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases.

Manipur has two cases.

Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 ICMR coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp