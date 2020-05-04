STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra COVID-19 cases up by 678 to 12,974; death toll 548 so far

The death toll due to coronavirus went up to 548 in the state as 27 more people succumbed to the infection, of whom 21 died in Mumbai, the official said.

Published: 04th May 2020 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra has overtaken Kerala to have the highest number of cases in the country with 31.

Maharashtra has overtaken Kerala to have the highest number of cases in the country with 31. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra grew to 12,974 with 678 new cases, 441 of them in Mumbai alone, on Sunday, a state health official said.

The death toll due to coronavirus went up to 548 in the state as 27 more people succumbed to the infection, of whom 21 died in Mumbai, the official said.

Mumbai city alone reported a jump of 441 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took its tally of such patients to 8,800. The death toll in the metropolis is 343 so far, he said.

The Thane division, which according to the state health department also comprises Mumbai city, has reported 10,223 coronavirus positive cases and 371 deaths so far. Pune division has recorded 1,549 positive cases and 114 deaths so far.

The Pune city alone reported 1,243 cases and 99 deaths so far, the official said.

The Kolhapur division, which comprises western Maharashtra and Konkan, has so far recorded 61 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, followed by Nashik division that had reported 413 cases and 30 fatalities so far, he added.

According to the official, the Aurangabad division in central Maharashtra has registered 297 cases of COVID-19 along with 10 deaths, while Latur division has till now reported 47 such cases and two fatalities. There are 198 cases in Akola division and 12 deaths while 158 cases and two death in Nagpur division.

The number of COVID-19 patients from other states who are receiving treatment here are 28 while four have succumbed to coronavirus infection, the official said.

Of the 27 deaths due to the infection reported on Sunday, 21 were from Mumbai city, four in Pune, one each in Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai, he said.

The state has carried out COVID-19 tests on 1,70,139 people, of whom 1,56,078 tested negative, while 12,974 others were found infected till Sunday.

The Centre's analysis says that 1,237 laboratory tests per 10 lakh population have been conducted in Maharashtra, as against the national figure of 803, he said.

Currently, there are 997 active containment zones in the state. As many as 11,078 squads have completed surveillance of 51.05 lakh population. Till date, 2,115 patients have been discharged after recovery across the state, the official said.

There are 1,81,382 people in-home quarantine, while 13,158 others in institutional quarantine, he said.

The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 12,974, new cases 678, deaths 548, discharged 2,115, active cases 10,311 and people tested so far 1,70,139.

Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

