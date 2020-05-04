STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 2,500 migrants will return to West Bengal from Rajasthan, Kerala on Monday: CM Mamata Banerjee

Earlier this week, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the states to ferry migrant laborers, students, and tourists back home in buses or special trains.

Published: 04th May 2020 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers, Coronavirus

Around 2000 migrant labourers from West Bengal, stranded in a labour camp. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said over 2,500 people from the state stranded in Rajasthan and Kerala will begin their journey back home on Monday in two special trains.

They will be screened on their arrival as per guidelines, she said.

"As a part of our promise to bring back citizens of Bengal stranded in other states, 2 special trains from Ajmer & Kerala would leave tomorrow for West Bengal carrying more than 2500 migrant laborers, pilgrims, students & patients. Everyone coming in to be screened as per protocols," she wrote on Twitter.

All of them were stranded due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the states to ferry migrant laborers, students, and tourists back home in buses or special trains.

Earlier, the state government had given its consent to bring back around 1,200 pilgrims stranded in Ajmer, officials said.

The Rajasthan government, in a recent communication to the West Bengal chief secretary, had said that the pilgrims will travel on a special train from Ajmer Sharif to Howrah.

In a missive to the Rajasthan government, the state had said that the train should arrive preferably before early afternoon so that necessary arrangements for screening and bus movement to different districts can be organized.

The West Bengal government had also requested for stoppages at Durgapur and Dankuni so as to ensure proper dispersal of the passengers, the officials said.

On Friday, nearly 1,700 students returned to West Bengal from Rajasthan's Kota, the coaching hub for engineering and medical aspirants, and have been put up at different camps for health check-ups.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal CM West Bengal migrant workers
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp