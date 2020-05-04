Senior diplomat Rahul Chhabra appointed economic relations secretary in MEA

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior diplomat Rahul Chhabra has been appointed as the economic relations secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, according to an official order issued on Monday.

Chhabra, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently the High Commissioner of India to Kenya.

He has been appointed as the secretary (economic relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs in place of T S Tirumurti, who has been appointed as the next permanent representative of India to the United Nations in New York, the Personnel Ministry said in the order.