Uttarakhand Police books UP MLA, 11 others for breaking lockdown norms

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Police a registered case against Uttar Pradesh MLA Amanmani Tripathi for breaking lockdown norms after he along with 11 others travelling to Chamoli district on pretext of performing rituals for the deceased father of UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Ashok Kumar, director general (law & order), Uttarakhand Police, said, "Cases were registered in Muni ki Reti police station in Pauri district against the 12 including the MLA under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code."

Later, the brother of UP CM objected to this and said no one from outside the family has any right to perform such rituals.

Mahendra Bisht, brother of the UP CM, "Who is Amanmani Tripathi to perform the ritual for our father? It is our right, not his. He should not have been allowed to misuse our father's name for his shenanigans."

Interestingly, permission was granted by a senior bureaucrat of Uttarakhand state for the same. The MLA, who is accused of his wife's murder, happens to be the son of former UP minister Amarmani Tripathi.

Responding to queries related to the issue, Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson said, "We are looking in the matter seriously as what went into granting permission for the journey. Action will be taken if any laxity is found."

The caravan of the independent UP MLA from Nautanwa state assembly seat was stopped in Pauri district on the intervening night of May 3-4.

The MLA and 11 others allegedly misbehaved and threatened the officials of the district citing their position and 'connections'.

The police officials also added that permission was only for total 9 people with three each in one vehicle.

"There were three vehicles in which 4 each were sitting without following social distancing norms," added Kumar.