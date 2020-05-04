Virtual hearing: India’s Supreme Court way ahead than many counterparts

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The lockdown has affected the functioning of courts across the globe, but the Supreme Court of India has done much better than the top courts in countries like the UK, the US, Singapore and Canada. Till May 1, the apex court heard urgent matters on 22 days.

Though the lawyers made several complaints of glitches and hiccups faced in listing of cases or appearing via video conferencing, dozens of petitions were disposed of nevertheless. To further streamline filing of cases, e-filing will be introduced soon.

According to the data, 538 matters were taken up by the SC during the lockdown period, besides 297 connected cases. Judgment was delivered in 57 matters. Besides, 49 special leave petitions, 92 writ petitions, 138 review petitions and 58 pleas for interim relief were also taken up.

Many other countries have been using the virtual system but their top courts have lagged way behind in hearing or disposal of cases. Data available on other judicial websites indicate that in nations hit hard by the pandemic like the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, China, Canada, Australia etc., organs of the state carrying out administration of justice are mostly relying on virtual court methodologies and online case management.

How courts have fared