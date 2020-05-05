STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amethi declared orange zone as woman tests positive for coronavirus

Till now, Amethi was a green zone as no virus case had surfaced in the district prior to the detection of the woman who came here along with 27 other people recently.

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

AMETHI: Uttar Pradesh's Amethi was declared an orange zone on Tuesday after a woman with a travel history to Ajmer tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the district's first case of the disease, officials said.

Till now, Amethi was a green zone, they said.

District Magistrate (DM) Arun Kumar said Amethi's Musafirkhana area, where the woman lives, has been sealed after she tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman returned to Amethi from Ajmer on May 1 with 27 other people.

She has been admitted to a hospital at Kurwar in Musafirkhana.

The other people who came with her have been quarantined at the A H Inter College in the area, he said.

According to the officials, Amethi has been declared an orange zone as a precautionary measure.

The authorities have sent the samples of all 28 people for testing.

Till now, samples of seven people have tested negative for coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, Kumar said.

Reports of the remaining 20 samples are awaited, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr R M Srivasatava said.

The Union home ministry has divided districts in the country into red, orange and green zones based on COVID-19 risk profiling to regulate activities during the nationwide lockdown, which has been extended for another two weeks till May 17.

