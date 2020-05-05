STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Centre issues guidelines to states, UTs, CAPFs on coronavirus prevention

The Union Home Ministry has also issued a detailed SOP to be followed in prisons, a senior home ministry official said on Monday.

Published: 05th May 2020 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi police keeping a strict vigil during lockdown.

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the police forces, the Centre has issued guidelines for the prevention of the viral infection to states, Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces.

The Union Home Ministry has also issued a detailed SOP to be followed in prisons, a senior home ministry official said on Monday.

Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the ministry, in consultation with the Bureau of Police Research and Development and the health ministry, issued guidelines for police personnel working in the field.

In its advisory, the ministry has issued an advisory to all states, union territories and Central Armed Police Forces, drawing their attention to health ministry guidelines and standard operating procedures on safety at work. 

During the daily press briefing, the senior official also reiterated the need to follow the norms of the third phase of the lockdown, which began on Monday. So far, India has reported 42,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

At the same time, Srivastava said the Centre has again asked the states to ensure seamless inter-state truck and goods carrier movement as it is necessary for supply of essentials and keep the wheels of the economy rolling during the lockdown.

TWO FLOORS OF BSF HEADQUARTERS SEALED

Two floors of the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Delhi have been sealed after a staff member tested positive for the Covid-19, officials said on Monday.

The development comes a day after the CRPF headquarters was sealed due to two positive cases of the coronavirus.

The eight-storeyed BSF head office is located in the CGOs complex on Lodhi Road that also houses the CRPF headquarters. 

All those who came in his contact have been identified and quarantined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Central Armed Police Forces Lockdown 3.0 Lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp