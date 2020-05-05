Centre issues guidelines to states, UTs, CAPFs on coronavirus prevention

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the police forces, the Centre has issued guidelines for the prevention of the viral infection to states, Union Territories and Central Armed Police Forces.

The Union Home Ministry has also issued a detailed SOP to be followed in prisons, a senior home ministry official said on Monday.

Home Ministry Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said the ministry, in consultation with the Bureau of Police Research and Development and the health ministry, issued guidelines for police personnel working in the field.

In its advisory, the ministry has issued an advisory to all states, union territories and Central Armed Police Forces, drawing their attention to health ministry guidelines and standard operating procedures on safety at work.

During the daily press briefing, the senior official also reiterated the need to follow the norms of the third phase of the lockdown, which began on Monday. So far, India has reported 42,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

At the same time, Srivastava said the Centre has again asked the states to ensure seamless inter-state truck and goods carrier movement as it is necessary for supply of essentials and keep the wheels of the economy rolling during the lockdown.

TWO FLOORS OF BSF HEADQUARTERS SEALED

Two floors of the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Delhi have been sealed after a staff member tested positive for the Covid-19, officials said on Monday.

The development comes a day after the CRPF headquarters was sealed due to two positive cases of the coronavirus.

The eight-storeyed BSF head office is located in the CGOs complex on Lodhi Road that also houses the CRPF headquarters.

All those who came in his contact have been identified and quarantined.