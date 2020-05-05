Coronavirus: 24 cases confirmed at Research and Referral Hospital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A spike in COVID-19 cases was reported by the Army on Tuesday with 24 more cases reported at the armed forces Research and Referral (R&R) Super Specialty hospital in New Delhi.

The Army confirmed, “24 non-covid in-patients, which includes serving and retired military personnel and dependents, admitted in R&R, all from same department (oncology) have tested positive for the virus.” The patients were shifted to the Base Hospital in New Delhi Cantonment, the force added.

“A detailed contact tracing is carried out including the family members who are then categorised into groups including the 'High-Risk Category.' The ward has been vacated so that an immediate sanitation drive as per the standard protocol can be carried out in the building,” said sources who added that an investigation to trace the source is underway but may take up to 48 hours.

Army Sources said,74 cases of coronavirus were identified in the Armed forces till the date of which 48 have been discharged.