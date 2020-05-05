NRI exodus from the Gulf to begin on May 7

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday announced the process of repatriation of lakhs of Indians stranded abroad would begin on Thursday, bringing relief to their near and dear ones.

The exercise from May 7, believed to be the largest evacuation to bring back civilians, will begin from the Gulf, sources said. For, the Gulf countries are home to at least 70% of the Non-Resident Indian population. The Gulf is being prioritised as there are a number of Indians there who have lost their jobs and want to return, sources said.

“The travel would be arranged by aircraft and naval ships. The standard operating procedure in this regard has been prepared. The travel would begin in a phased manner,” the government said, adding the facility will be offered on payment basis.

“Indian embassies and high commissions are preparing a list of distressed Indian citizens. Non-scheduled commercial flights would be arranged for air travel,” the statement stated.

Cabinet Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, in his meeting with officials of state governments last week, had urged them to make preparations like setting up quarantine facilities and testing facilities for facilitating the streamlined return of Indians from abroad.

According to sources, requests for repatriation had been received from Indians stuck in countries like the US, the UK, Singapore, Phillippines and Russia apart from the Gulf.

Scores of Indians had been stranded in different parts of the world after the government suspended international flights in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ever since, the government has been urging Indians to stay put wherever they are.Everyone would be medically screened before boarding and only asymptomatic Indians would be allowed to travel.

“On reaching the destination, everyone would be registered on the Arogya Setu app and would be medically screened. They would be quarantined for 14 days in a hospital or an institutional quarantine on a payment-basis by the state government,” the statement read.

“This is a big relief for me and all other parents. There is so much happiness amongst the parents in WhatsApp/Telegram groups. The decision has come just before final exam of the children. This will ensure that the kids will give their exam with a free mind and heart,” Nitu Khan, a Ghaziabad resident whose son is in the US said.