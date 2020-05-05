Focus on supply chain to revive economy: Rahul Gandhi on impact of COVID lockdown

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after a conversation with Nobel laureate and noted economist Abhijeet Banerjee, has suggested that the government should consider all the aspects of fighting coronavirus and reopening the economy.

"While tackling the virus, think in terms of zones. While reopening the economy, think in terms of supply chains," Gandhi tweeted, here on Tuesday.

While tackling the virus, think in terms of zones.



While reopening the economy, think in terms of supply chains. #ReopeningIndiasEconomy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2020

Insisting on stimulus for the economy, Banerjee said, "That's what the US is doing, Japan is doing, Europe is doing. We really haven't decided on a large enough stimulus package. We are still talking about 1 per cent of the GDP. The US has gone for 10 per cent of the GDP."

ALSO READ | COVID lockdown 3.0: Industry grapples with supply chain challenges as it looks to restart factories

While interacting with Rahul Gandhi, Banerjee said the revival of economy should have a durable effect on poverty. "Will the economy revive, and how does one think through the possible time paths of this disease through that process are the real concerns," he said.

Stating that the lockdown had defined hardship for farmers, the Congress said the government must step in immediately to provide them some relief.