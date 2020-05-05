STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Focus on supply chain to revive economy: Rahul Gandhi on impact of COVID lockdown

While interacting with Rahul Gandhi, Banerjee said the revival of economy should have a durable effect on poverty.

Published: 05th May 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, after a conversation with Nobel laureate and noted economist Abhijeet Banerjee, has suggested that the government should consider all the aspects of fighting coronavirus and reopening the economy.

"While tackling the virus, think in terms of zones. While reopening the economy, think in terms of supply chains," Gandhi tweeted, here on Tuesday.

Insisting on stimulus for the economy, Banerjee said, "That's what the US is doing, Japan is doing, Europe is doing. We really haven't decided on a large enough stimulus package. We are still talking about 1 per cent of the GDP. The US has gone for 10 per cent of the GDP."

ALSO READ | COVID lockdown 3.0: Industry grapples with supply chain challenges as it looks to restart factories

While interacting with Rahul Gandhi, Banerjee said the revival of economy should have a durable effect on poverty. "Will the economy revive, and how does one think through the possible time paths of this disease through that process are the real concerns," he said.

Stating that the lockdown had defined hardship for farmers, the Congress said the government must step in immediately to provide them some relief.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi covid 19 COVID lockdown Congress Abhijeet Banerjee
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp