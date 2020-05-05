STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat: AMC chief Vijay Nehra quarantined after contact with COVID-19 patient

The government has also appointed additional chief secretary of the Revenue department Pankaj Kumar for supervision and coordination of health works.

AMC chief Vijay Nehra

AMC chief Vijay Nehra (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Municipal commissioner of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city Vijay Nehra was placed under quarantine after he reportedly came in contact with a COVID-19 patient, an official stated on Tuesday.

The civic chief has been replaced by vice-chairman and CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board Mukesh Kumar, while Rajiv Kumar Gupta, additional chief secretary of the Forests and Environment department, will supervise and coordinate coronavirus-related activities in the city, a release stated.

Principal Secretary of health Jayanti Ravi said certain important decisions were taken regarding Ahmedabad, as the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths were rising in the city.

"Nehra was home quarantined. Three senior officers have been appointed to manage virus cases in the city. Chief principal secretary in Chief Minister's Office K Kailashnathan visited the AMC and held a meeting with senior officers on how to tackle the situation," Ravi said.

Nehra has been managing and supervising the coronavirus situation in the city that accounts for nearly 70 percent of total COVID-19 cases in the state.

The city has also witnessed 234 deaths due to coronavirus, with around 24 patients succumbing to the infection on a daily basis over the past few days.

In a briefing earlier, Nehra had claimed that the growth rate of active cases in the city was brought down to 5 percent from 40 percent a few weeks ago.

