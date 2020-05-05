STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JEE mains to be held from July 18, JEE advanced in August, NEET on July 26

Published: 05th May 2020 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 02:29 PM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Tuesday announced that the JEE mains will be held from July 18 to 23, while the JEE advanced will be held in August.

The minister said the NEET examination which has approximately 17 lakh aspirants will be held on July 26.

He asked students to start their preparations for other exams including the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams. He said the dates for them will be announced after gauging the prevailing situation.

Expanding on the JEE mains, he said the examination is scheduled for 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23 July.

He was addressing students in a live online session, where he encouraged them to use government portals which have enough study material. He also advised parents against pressurising their wards during the lockdown period.

TAGS
JEE-Mains Ramesh Pokhriyal JEE-Advanced COVID-19 Coronavirus
