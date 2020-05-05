Jharkhand reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, total tally reaches 125

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand once again saw a sudden jump in COVID-19 count with 10 new positive cases registered on Tuesday, making a tally of 125 positive patients in the state. Notably, out of 125 positive cases, 91 are from Ranchi followed by Bokaro with 10 cases.

“A total of 10 positive cases have been identified on Monday; two of them are from Dumka while rest of the eight persons are from Ranchi’s Hindpiri,” said an official in health department.

Out of the total 125 cases tested positive so far, 91are from Ranchi, 10 from Bokaro, 4 from Deoghar, 3 from Hazaribagh, Garhwa and Palamu each, while 2 cases belong from Dhanbad, Simdega, Jamtara and Dumka each. One each from Godda, Koderma and Giridih has also been tested positive.

Meanwhile, 33 patients suffering from the virus have fully recovered and were sent back to their homes, added the official. Jharkhand so far has also registered three deaths of coronavirus, two in Ranchi while another person belonged to Bokaro. Notably, the state registered its first-ever case of coronavirus when a Malaysian woman, who had come after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, was tested positive on March 31.