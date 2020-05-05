Madhya Pradesh’s COVID-19 count crosses 3000, 11 more dead

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Positive cases of the novel coronavirus continued to rise in Madhya Pradesh over the last 24 hours as 107 new cases took total count past 3000.

With the fresh cases, the total positive cases in the state stood at 3049 on Tuesday. Out of the 107 new cases, 43 were reported from Indore and eight from Bhopal. As many as 20 cases were reported in Dhar, 18 in Ujjain and eight in Jabalpur.

While the state’s total positive cases stood at 3049 on Tuesday, the number of patients who turned negative and were discharged from hospitals touched the 1000 mark.

As many as 144 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours.

In Indore – one of the prime COVID-19 hotspots in the country – as many as 106 patients were discharged from various hospitals while Bhopal witnessed 22 patients being cured.

The total positive count in Indore stood at 1654, while the corresponding figure in Bhopal was 571.

Meanwhile, 11 more deaths were reported in the state over the last 24 hours, including five in Ujjain, two in Indore and one in Bhopal.

A total of 1873 active COVID-19 patients are still admitted at hospitals across the state.

