STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh’s COVID-19 count crosses 3000, 11 more dead

As many as 144 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours.

Published: 05th May 2020 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers check body temperature of policemen deployed on lockdown duties in Bhopal. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Positive cases of the novel coronavirus continued to rise in Madhya Pradesh over the last 24 hours as 107 new cases took total count past 3000.

With the fresh cases, the total positive cases in the state stood at 3049 on Tuesday. Out of the 107 new cases, 43 were reported from Indore and eight from Bhopal. As many as 20 cases were reported in Dhar, 18 in Ujjain and eight in Jabalpur.

While the state’s total positive cases stood at 3049 on Tuesday, the number of patients who turned negative and were discharged from hospitals touched the 1000 mark.

As many as 144 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the state in the last 24 hours.

In Indore – one of the prime COVID-19 hotspots in the country – as many as 106 patients were discharged from various hospitals while Bhopal witnessed 22 patients being cured.

The total positive count in Indore stood at 1654, while the corresponding figure in Bhopal was 571.

Meanwhile, 11 more deaths were reported in the state over the last 24 hours, including five in Ujjain, two in Indore and one in Bhopal.

A total of 1873 active COVID-19 patients are still admitted at hospitals across the state.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ujjain Jabalpur Bhopal Indore Madhya Pradesh Coronavirus Coronavirus deaths COVID-19 Madhya Pradesh coronavirus
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp