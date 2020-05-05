One killed, 8 injured after two groups clash in UP village

By PTI

BALIA (UP): A man was killed and eight others injured in a clash between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Khejuri area, police said on Tuesday.

Hamza alias Fardeen Khan (16) was killed when the two groups clashed in Masoompur village on Monday.

Superintendent of Polic, Devendra Nath said the incident took place when Akhilesh Chaurasia had a heated argument with Wasim whose relative Suhail used to talk to his sister on phone.

This led to a clash between the two groups in which Hamza was killed, he said.

Both parties have lodged police complaints against each other and cases have been registered, police said.