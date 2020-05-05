Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu & Kashmir's Balakote sector

By ANI

POONCH: Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Pakistan had on Monday violated the ceasefire in the Nowshera sector. It initiated the ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Nowshera Sector.

Before that, Pakistan indulged in unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector in Poonch and Manjakote Sector in Rajouri district on Sunday.