Ranchi diary

The IAS can be seen rolling chapatis, grinding spices or cutting vegetables with other volunteers.

Published: 05th May 2020 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

Woman IAS officer runs community kitchen for the poor in Hazaribagh
To feed the poor during the lockdown, a woman IAS officer in Hazaribagh, about 100 km from Ranchi, has set up a community kitchen along with locals. Deputy Development Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav has also been preparing food at kitchen. The IAS can be seen rolling chapatis, grinding spices or cutting vegetables with other volunteers. She has distributed over 39,000 packets of cocked food.

Ranchi tops lockdown violation list
The state capital has reported the maximum cases of lockdown violations till May 3, with the police arresting 344 people out of 773 violators. A total of 1,454 cases have been registered against 6,458 people while 3,087 people were arrested till the end of second lockdown across the state, the police said. According to the data released by the police headquarters, Steel City Jamshedpur was on the top in implementing the lockdown rules where no case of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has been reported so far. A total of 157 cases of lockdown violations were registered in Jamshedpurm while 1,297 people were arrested.

Hand sanitiser to be made from Mahua flowers
The state forest and environment department is planning to make herbal hand sanitiser with alcohol distilled from Mahua flowers as its main ingredient. Mahua is primarily used for brewing liquor in Jharkhand. It is a major cash crop for most of the tribal households across the state, where they eat the flower, barter it for grains and sell it for cash. Officials said they were working on the development, and the trial for making sanitiser from the variety of Mahua is being done in association with the National Botanical Research Institute.

RIMS lab technicians on indefinite strike
Lab technicians at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Jharkhand’s premier health centre, has gone on an indefinite strike demanding protective gears for healthcare workers, 14-day mandatory quarantine and briefings on work protocols at the labs a day after one of their colleagues tested positive for the coronavirus. The lab-technicians alleged that despite repeated requests made to the medical superintendent, they were not provided with PPE kits.

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

