Some are trying to weaken fight against COVID-19 for their own political interests: Adityanath

The UP CM said while the government was standing by all without any discrimination, some parties were doing "unnecessary politics".

Published: 05th May 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the opposition parties on Tuesday, saying some people are trying to weaken the country's fight against COVID-19 for their own political interests.

"When the country is moving ahead in its fight against the coronavirus, there are many who are playing politics in this situation also," he added.

"It is saddening that some people are attempting to weaken India's strong fight against the virus due to their own political interests," the chief minister said.

Adityanath said a 'PM Garib Kalyan' package has been announced for the poor for the first time during the pandemic and "frustration is palpable among those people who used to usurp the money of welfare packages meant for the poor in their regimes".

He said while the government was standing by all without any discrimination, some parties were doing "unnecessary politics".

"This is indecent behaviour against political decency. People know everything. They will themselves reply to the attitude of negative people. I appeal to the people of the state to support the government with patience and sensitivity," Adityanath said.

He said the government was working in the interests of 23 crore people of the state and migrant labourers.

