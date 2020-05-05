STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Some states reported late about COVID-19 cases, deaths: Ministry

Published: 05th May 2020 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Joint Secretary (Health Department) Lav Agarwal

Joint Secretary (Health Department) Lav Agarwal. (Photo| ANI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said it has noted the highest figures in new cases as well as in fatalities of novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and that it was because some states delayed reporting deaths.

About West Bengal, where there has been a political controversy over the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said, "We followed up with certain states as we were not receiving reports of cases and deaths on time from them. After this, the cases have been reported and there is a sudden spike in deaths reported in the past 24 hours."

"The new cases reported in the last 24 hours are 3,900 and new deaths are 195. It is the highest number so far," said Agarwal.

The Joint Health Secretary also said that as the country is dealing with a highly infectious disease, the reporting of the cases should on time for better case management.

"Timely reporting of cases is very important so that timely actions are taken. The delay may affect the efforts," Agarwal said, adding "now there is relaxation in lockdown, the responsibility is on the people as well, as rightly pointed out by the Prime Minister that it is a people-driven fight".

Agarwal said that at least 1,020 patients have been cured in the past 24 hours, which took the total number of cured patients to 12,726. "The recovery rate is 27.41 per cent today and the doubling rate stands at 12 days," Agarwal said.

On Tuesday, India reported the highest jump in the number of cases and the toll crossed the 100-mark in a day.

