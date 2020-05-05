Two people mowed down by speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

NOIDA: Two truck cleaners standing along a highway in Greater Noida were killed after they were allegedly mowed down by another speeding truck in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

One more person, the driver of the truck, is hospitalised with injuries sustained in the accident that took place around 1 am on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, they said.

The truck was coming from Rajasthan and was en route to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh via Palwal in Haryana, the police said.

"The front left tyre of the truck got deflated after which the three, the driver and his two helpers, came out to fix it and were standing on the road when another speeding truck came from behind and mowed down the trio," a police official said.

Rajendra, 50, died on the spot, while Bablu, 27, succumbed to injuries at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, the official said.

Bablu was first rushed to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, from where he was referred to Delhi, the official said, adding that driver Sohanvir, alias Sonu, is out of danger and is undergoing treatment in the Delhi hospital.

The driver of the other truck has been arrested and further proceedings are underway, the police said.