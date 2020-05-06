STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

30 more BSF jawans test corona positive, border force tally touches 154

With this, the number of infected BSF personnel has risen to 154, the highest among all central armed police forces (CAPF)

Published: 06th May 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Thermal screening of BSF personnel being conducted in Jammu on Tuesday

Thermal screening of BSF personnel being conducted (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Thirty jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted in Jodhpur tested coronavirus positive on Wednesday. These jawans had recently returned from Delhi after serving there.
 
The CMHO of Jodhpur, Balwant Manda, said that all the 30 BSF Jawans, who belong to the same battalion, had recently returned from Delhi. They were deployed at Delhi’s Jama Masjid area. The jawans were tested for coronavirus in the national capital a few days ago and found to be negative.

Subsequently, the jawans were brought back and kept in isolation at a BSF centre in Jodhpur. On Tuesday, 63 Jawans of this group were tested again and now 30 have been found to be corona-infected. They have now been shifted to AIIMS Jodhpur.

With this, the number of infected BSF personnel has risen to 154, the highest among all central armed police forces (CAPF). Till Tuesday, 69 BSF personnel, posted at different locations, were found Covid-19 positive. While two have recovered, 67 are undergoing treatment.

In all, around 400 CAPF personnel have been infected by coronavirus. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reported 146 Covid-19 cases, the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 45, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) 15, and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BSF para forces coronavirus BSF coronvirus
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp