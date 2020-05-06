30 more BSF jawans test corona positive, border force tally touches 154

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Thirty jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted in Jodhpur tested coronavirus positive on Wednesday. These jawans had recently returned from Delhi after serving there.



The CMHO of Jodhpur, Balwant Manda, said that all the 30 BSF Jawans, who belong to the same battalion, had recently returned from Delhi. They were deployed at Delhi’s Jama Masjid area. The jawans were tested for coronavirus in the national capital a few days ago and found to be negative.

Subsequently, the jawans were brought back and kept in isolation at a BSF centre in Jodhpur. On Tuesday, 63 Jawans of this group were tested again and now 30 have been found to be corona-infected. They have now been shifted to AIIMS Jodhpur.

With this, the number of infected BSF personnel has risen to 154, the highest among all central armed police forces (CAPF). Till Tuesday, 69 BSF personnel, posted at different locations, were found Covid-19 positive. While two have recovered, 67 are undergoing treatment.

In all, around 400 CAPF personnel have been infected by coronavirus. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reported 146 Covid-19 cases, the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 45, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) 15, and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 13.