STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

75 new COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab; total tally at 1,526

The two deaths take the total fatalities in the state due to the pandemic to 27. A patient is critical and is on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

Published: 06th May 2020 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representative purposes(Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The novel coronavirus deaths rose to 27 in Punjab on Wednesday with two more fatalities, while the number of cases climbed by 75 to 1,526, the Health Department said.

A 29-year-old man from Jalandhar died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on Tuesday, while a 39-year-old man died in Patiala on Tuesday, according to a medical bulletin.

The two deaths take the total fatalities in the state due to the pandemic to 27. A patient is critical and is on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

Seventy-five people, including 35 Nanded pilgrims, tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 1,526.

There are 1,364 active cases, according to the bulletin.

A total of 135 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state so far with the recovery of two more people from Patiala and Jalandhar, it said.

Among the new cases, 28 were reported in Moga, 16 in Tarn Taran, and 13 in Amritsar districts. Two each were from Patiala, Mansa, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, the bulletin said.

There is a new COVID-19 case each in Barnala, Muktsar, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, and Jalandhar districts, it said.

A total of 32,060 samples have been taken so far in the state, out of which 24,303 are negative and reports of 6,231 are still awaited.

A health official said the number of pilgrims from Nanded, Maharashtra, testing positive for the pathogen reached 1,004, which is 66 percent of the total coronavirus cases in the state.

Amritsar continued to top the COVID-19 tally in the state with 230 cases, followed by 135 in Jalandhar, 124 in Ludhiana and 95 in Mohali districts.

Hoshiarpur and Patiala reported 89 cases each, followed 87 in Sangrur, 85 each in SBS Nagar and Gurdaspur districts.

Sixty-five people have been afflicted with the disease in Muktsar, 56 in Moga, 45 in Faridkot, and 43 in Ferozepur districts.

The number of coronavirus infections are 39 in Fazilka, 37 in Bathinda, 27 in Pathankot, and 20 in Barnala.

Nineteen people each have tested positive so far in Mansa and Fatehgarh Sahib, 18 in Kapurthala and 16 in Rupnagar, the bulletin added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp