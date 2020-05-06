STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

As COVID-19 death toll surges, Centre urges states to ensure early diagnosis

Infectious disease experts meanwhile expressed worry that the Centre’s strategy for the outbreak may have been problematic from the beginning -- leading to a high case load and fatalities now.

Published: 06th May 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

sample tests, coronavirus tests

Image for representational purpose only (File photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the rapid rise in COVID-19 deaths continues unabated, the Centre has again urged states to ensure “early recognition and triaging” of infected patients who are at high risk and need close monitoring for any worsening of their condition.

In the last 24 hours, 126 patients have died in India due to the infection and the highest fatalities were reported from Gujarat and Maharashtra.  

Following a meeting with the health ministers of these two states, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said that the rising number of COVID-19 deaths was “worrisome”  and asked states to focus on more effective surveillance, contact tracing and early diagnosis to reduce the high fatality rate.

“Proper interventions, screening and testing of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections and Influenza Like Illness cases need adequate attention as this may prevent spread of infection in other areas,” said Vardhan.

“Implementation of an effective containment strategy needs to be the top priority of the states to reduce the mortality rate,” he added.

As per the government statistics, of the new deaths, 49 fatalities were reported from Gujarat, 34 from Maharashtra, 12 from Rajasthan, seven from West Bengal, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Punjab and Tamil Nadu and one each from Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.

Overall Maharashtra tops the tally with 617 fatalities while Gujarat comes second with 368 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh at 176, West Bengal at 140, Rajasthan at 89, Delhi at 64, Uttar Pradesh at 56 and Andhra Pradesh at 36.

The death toll reached 33 in Tamil Nadu and 29 in Telangana, while Karnataka also has reported 29 fatalities.

Overall number of confirmed cases in the country has now reached 49,391--with 2,958 new cases detected in a day. The death toll due to the disease now stands at 1,694.

Government officials conceded that many fatalities are a result of people reporting to hospitals only after developing serious complications.

“That’s why we are emphasizing on granular level epidemiological surveillance and better management of the cases in districts,” another official said.

Infectious disease experts meanwhile expressed worry that the Centre’s strategy for the outbreak may have been problematic from the beginning -- leading to a high case load and fatalities now.

“I had feared that the number of daily deaths could a massive spike at some point and that’s coming true now,” said Dr T Jacob John, senior virologist and professor emeritus with Christian Medical College, Vellore.

“Things like not ramping up testing early enough, not making it mandatory for everyone to wear masks in public and officially not accepting that there is community transmission of the disease -- despite its evidence since mid March, which meant individuals did not have proper awareness -- were not right," said Dr John. "That could be the reason we are seeing the avalanche of new infections and deaths now,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 coronavirus Harsh Vardhan
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp