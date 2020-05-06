STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Call of duty paramount, corona warrior watches from distance as son's last rites performed by others

Even in grief, Manish Kumar chose not to step into his house to protect his family from possible coronavirus infection.

Published: 06th May 2020 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

Health Workers

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: While he served patients, a 'coronavirus warrior' waited helplessly as his three-year-old son fought for his life in another hospital, a battle which he eventually lost.

Manish Kumar (27), a ward boy in city's Lokbandhu Hospital, could not even perform the last rites of his son due to medical protocols and watched from a distance as his family members completed the rituals.

On Saturday night, he was serving patients at an isolation ward in the Level-2 government COVID-19 hospital, when he got a frantic call that his son, Harshit, was having difficulty in breathing and also had a stomachache.

"When I got the call, I became restless but could not leave the hospital immediately. My family members took my son to the King George's Medical University. They kept sending me his pictures on WhatsApp. At about 2 am he left the world, leaving all of us behind," said Manish as he wept while narrating the episode to PTI.

"I wanted to see my son but decided not to tell my colleagues as I did not want to leave my patients to fend for themselves. But noticing the frequent calls I was getting and seeing my condition, they realised something is wrong and asked me to leave," he said.

Manish, taking all necessary precautions, reached KGMU, where his son's body lay.

He, however, did not enter inside and kept waiting for his son to come out, not alive and kicking, but lifeless and motionless.

"I saw him from a distance as my family members took him home and I followed them on my bike. I wanted to embrace my son and hold him as I could not accept that he is no more," he said.

Even in grief, he chose not to step into his house to protect his family from possible coronavirus infection.

"I did not enter my house and sat on the verandah near the gate. Next day, he was cremated by family members as I could not even touch his body as advised by my seniors to avoid any infection," he said.

As a number of people are involved in a cremation, his touching the body could have created problems for others, he said.

Manish said that now he only has fond memories of his son in the form of some videos and pictures on his mobile.

When asked when he will be joining duty, he said, "Very soon."

"At present I am spending time consoling my wife, that too maintaining a safe distance. I am not entering home and spending time on verandah. I will resume my duties in day or two. Patients are waiting to be attended. I will find solace in serving them," he said.

The state capital has witnessed 242 coronavirus cases till Tuesday of which 161 have been treated and discharged while one died.

There are 80 active cases undergoing treatment as of now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates  Corona warrior COVID 19 warrior
Coronavirus
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards, says Abhijit Banerjee
A TASMAC shop near Gemini flyover (File photo|Martin Louis, EPS)
Liquor prices go up in Tamil Nadu as TASMAC outlets all set to resume business
93 Keralites died of COVID-19 abroad, most deaths reported in UAE, US
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in corona  shutdown: PM Scott Morrison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from Tamil Nadu to MP
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp