STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress blames 'Namaste Trump' event for COVID-19 spread in Gujarat

On February 24, US President Donald Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in road show in Ahmedabad which was attended by thousands of people.

Published: 06th May 2020 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 06:59 PM   |  A+A-

U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesture towards the crowd during the 'Namaste Trump' event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat Congress on Wednesday alleged that the 'Namaste Trump' event organised by the state BJP government in on February 24 here was responsible for the spread of coronavirus in the state.

State Congress president Amit Chavda said his party wants an independent probe through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into this, and will approach the Gujarat High Court soon against government's "criminal negligence".

However, the state BJP unit dismissed the allegation as baseless, saying the event was organised well before the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a pandemic, and the first coronavirus case in the state was reported nearly a month after the event.

On February 24, US President Donald Trump along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in road show in Ahmedabad which was attended by thousands of people.

After the road show, the two leaders addressed a gathering of over one lakh people at Motera cricket stadium, run by Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA).

Gujarat reported its first coronavirus cases on March 20, when samples of a man from Rajkot and a woman from Surat tested positive for the disease.

Chavda in a video message said, "In January itself, WHO clearly said the coronavirus spreads from one person to another. It had asked all the countries to refrain from organising large gatherings. Despite such warning, 'Namaste Trump' was planned for political gains and permission was also granted by the Gujarat government."

He alleged that the coronavirus entered Gujarat and spread among people due to this mega event as thousands of foreigners came to Ahmedabad ahead of Trump's visit.

"People were asked to stand shoulder to shoulder on the road to greet the leaders. Lakhs of people were brought to the stadium in buses. This triggered spread of the virus. This event was not a mistake, but a criminal negligence. The 'Namaste Trump' event was responsible for community transmission of the virus," Chavda alleged.

"We will soon file a petition in the Gujarat High Court demanding a judicial inquiry in it through an SIT having field experts as its members. We will demand action against the government, GCA and the 'Trump Abhivadan Samiti' (committee formed to organise the event) through this petition," he added.

However, Gujarat BJP spokesman Prashant Vala termed the allegations as "baseless".

"Chavda needs to understand that before Trump visits any country, a US team conducts a thorough inspection of the areas well in advance to ensure there are no security and health related risks, such as viral infection. Without such clearance, Trump never visits any country," he said.

Moreover, coronavirus was not declared a pandemic by WHO when the 'Namaste Teump' event took place, he said.

The event took place on February 24,and the WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, he said.

"The first coronavirus cases in Gujarat was reported on March 20, almost a month after the event. Chavda is making baseless allegations for vote bank politics," Vala said.

Gujarat has so far reported 6,245 COVID-19 cases and 368 deaths.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gujarat Congress Namaste Trump Gujarat coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp