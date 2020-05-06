Coronavirus lockdown: Buses return  from Kolkata sans migrants

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: While the Rajasthan government has been pro-active in facilitating the return of stranded migrants, students and others to their native places, several states have not been cooperating. While earlier Bihar had refused to allow its students in Kota to return, now the Ashok Gelhot government’s efforts to bring back Rajasthani migrants stranded in Kolkata has suffered a rude jolt.

The West Bengal government refused permission to send back about 500 migrant workers from Jalore in the desert state and 15 buses sent to Kolkata for this purpose had to return empty.Despite the permission given earlier, the Bengal government eventually turned down the request to send the Rajasthani migrants on Monday night after delaying the issue for two days.

Bengal’s refusal has angered the Rajasthan government. However, state Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas blamed the Centre for this impasse and alleged that the Modi government was simply not serious in tackling the issue of migrant workers.