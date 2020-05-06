Don't use Riyaz Naikoo's death to provoke violence, protest: Omar Abdullah

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo's death must not be used as an excuse by some to put more people in "harm's way by provoking violence and protests", former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Omar said Naikoo's destiny was decided the moment he picked up the gun and adopted the path of violence and terror.

"His death must not be used as an excuse by some to put more people in harms way by provoking violence & protests," he said.

Naikoo, on the run for eight years, was killed on Wednesday by security forces in his village in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The gunning down of the top terrorist commander comes three days after eight security personnel, including two Army officers Colonel Ashutosh Sharma and Major Anuj Sood, were killed in Handwara.

News of the killing of 35-year-old Naikoo, who carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head and had escaped the police thrice, led to some incidents of people pelting stones at security forces.

However, this was handled with care to ensure there was was no collateral damage, an official said.