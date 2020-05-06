STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Driver in Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's entourage tests positive for coronavirus

The 59-year-old driver was reportedly living at his government quarters in the Gandhi Nagar area of Jaipur.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A driver in the entourage of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has become infected with coronavirus. The Health Department is now trying to trace and track his contacts at the earliest.

According to the Jaipur CMHO Dr Narrottam Sharma, "This 59-year-old driver who belongs to Polo Victory area in Jaipur has been on leave since April 20. But on Tuesday, his health had worsened and he has been referred to the SMS Hospital."

The aged driver was reportedly living at his government quarters in the Gandhi Nagar area of Jaipur. His brother revealed, "He had some stomach problems three days ago and we got him medicines from a hospital located on Sikar road. Later, they did a urine test and even tested him for corona which turned out to be positive."

According to the information received, due to his age, he had been sent on leave earlier. 

Now, the police and administrative officials are identifying the people who have been in contact with the driver and a precautionary curfew has been imposed in the area where he lives. The travel history of the driver is also being investigated, while his family has been quarantined.

A few weeks ago, a similar crisis had erupted in Tonk district of Rajasthan after two employees of the Circuit House in the city were found to be corona positive. 

The major reason for their panic was that the Deputy CM Sachin Pilot had held a meeting in this Circuit House with several top officials of the district on April 15. Everyone was worried and anxious after reports of a Circuit House staff member came out positive but luckily there was no spread of the virus in the persons whom he came in contact with.

Earlier, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh, who is an MP from Jhalawar, also had to quarantine themselves for 14 days. They had attended the party of Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor who tested COVID positive later.

