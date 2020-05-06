JeM militant arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant was arrested and arms and ammunition seized from his possession in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

A JeM militant was arrested in Satura village of Tral area of the south Kashmir district late Tuesday night, a police official said.

He said the militant was apprehended by the security forces at the Satura crossing when he was found moving under suspicious circumstances.

On his questioning, the security forces recovered an AK-56 rifle, five AK magazines, 150 AK rounds, three Chinese grenades and two cell phones, the official said.