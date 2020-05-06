MP govt relaunches Sambal scheme for Dalits, tribals and poor

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government has re-launched the ambitious Sambal Yojana aimed to strengthen the lives of the poor and the SC and ST communities by providing them social security cover, right from birth to death.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs 41.33 crores into the accounts of the beneficiaries of Sambal Yojana at one click on Tuesday. Later, in a discussion with the beneficiaries, the CM said that though the previous government had discontinued the scheme, the cards meant for the scheme can now be used again.

“When I was the Chief Minister, I launched the Sambal Yojana. Sambal is not just a scheme, it is the support to the poor, the future of children, the faith of the elderly and the empowerment of women. Due to resources in possession of some people, they became rich but a large population remained poor. Through Sambal Yojana, we are ensuring justice to the poor people by collecting tax from the affluent people, this is social justice,” said Chouhan.

He gave an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 33.16 crore to 1698 beneficiaries of natural death, Rs 8.16 crore to 204 beneficiaries of accidental death, and Rs 1 lakh to one beneficiary of partial permanent disability. The CM transferred Rs 41.33 crore in the account of a total of 1903 beneficiaries directly to their accounts through a single click.

Chouhan said that Sambal Yojana was started in April 2018. An amount of Rs 703 crore was spent in 2018-19 for its implementation. We have revived the scheme on April 20, 2020, and deposited Rs 41 crore in the account of the beneficiaries in just 15 days.

“The objective of this innovative scheme - from birth to death - is to provide social security to the poor and the beneficiaries of Scheduled Castes and Tribes. Under the scheme, Rs 4,000 will be given to pregnant women before delivery and Rs 12,000 post-delivery. Nutritious food will be given and the education of children will be free. Besides, free books, uniforms, mid-day meals are available till Class VIII.”

Under this scheme, there is a provision to provide assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the beneficiaries mainly on general and untimely death, Rs 4 lakh on accidental death, Rs 2 lakh on permanent disability and Rs one lakh in partial permanent disability. After the death of the beneficiary, there is a provision to provide assistance for last rites of Rs 50,000 and assistance for upgrading small businesses to the family. The provisions are being reconsidered to give the scheme a more comprehensive look.

He further said that under Sambal Yojana, 5,000 children of beneficiary members who score highest marks in Class XII, will be provided Rs 30,000 each as an incentive. The government will also make arrangements for their fees on their admission to institutions like IIT, IIM, Engineering and Medical Colleges after Class XII.

Further, sportspersons will be encouraged by the state government. In the scheme, members of registered families who participate in the All India University National Sports Competition will be given an incentive amount of Rs 50,000.