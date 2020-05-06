STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No privacy breach in Aarogya Setu app: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

The government's assertion also came a day after French hacker and cybersecurity expert Elliot Alderson had claimed that "a security issue has been found" in the app.

Published: 06th May 2020 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus tracking app Aarogya Setu was "secure" and there was no privacy breach in it, Union IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday, rejecting charges that it was a "sophisticated surveillance system" that was leveraged to track citizens without their consent.

The government's assertion also came a day after French hacker and cybersecurity expert Elliot Alderson had claimed that "a security issue has been found" in the app and that "privacy of 90 million Indians is at stake".

Describing the app as a "prominent preventive measure" in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, an official release said as per information available, close to nine crore users have downloaded it as on May 4.

The mobile application is used by the government for contact tracing and disseminating medical advisories to users in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"This is a technological invention of India -- Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, our scientists, NIC, Niti Aayog and some private (entities) -- whereby it is a perfectly accountable platform to help in the fight against COVID-19. It is safe and secure. The data is in an encrypted form. Most importantly, it is for the safety of Indians in the public interest because it cautions you in the event there is a COVID-infected person in your vicinity. " Prasad told PTI.

Last week, the Centre made it mandatory for government and private sector employees to use Aarogya Setu mobile application to bolster the efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and instructed the organizational heads to ensure 100 percent coverage.

The Union Home Ministry also said the mobile app will be a must for people living in COVID-19 containment zones.

Following the government's announcement, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the app is a "sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a private operator, with no institutional oversight", raising serious data security and privacy concerns.

"Technology can help keep us safe, but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent," Gandhi had said.

Using the GPS (global positioning system), the app helps in tracking the movement of COVID-19 patients within coronavirus hotspots.

However, the opposition party and others have maintained that the application captures more information than necessary for the tracking purposes.

Prasad said the mobile application also helps to trace contacts in the event a person is infected.

"It is a very robust invention of technology and many other countries are using similar applications to fight COVID-19. And the second most important point is that the data is limited. Routine data remains for 30 days and in the event, you are infected, then (for) 45 to 60 days. Then automatically it will vanish," he explained.

There is always an option to scratch the app out of the phone or uninstall it, he added.

"Then what is this 'hangama' (rukus) all about? The country has understood its utility and has willingly accepted it," he said.

The Aarogya Setu app is for smartphones. "For feature phones we have developed Aarogya Setu IVRS. The app is absolutely robust in terms of privacy protection and safety and security of data," he said.

According to the Union home ministry, it is mandatory for all government and private sector employees attending office to download the app.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been urging people to download the Aarogya Setu app, saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat coronavirus.

"Tracks the spread of COVID-19 and notifies you if someone around you is suffering from it. Also lists help-desk numbers of various states," he had said in a series of tweets last month.

Dismissing Alderson's claim, the government said "no personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk by this ethical hacker".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aarogya Setu Aarogya Setu privacy breach Ravi Shankar Prasad coronavirus tracking app coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp