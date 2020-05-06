STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol pumps in Pune can serve all vehicles now

Earlier, fuel was being sold to only those involved in providing of essential services.

India’s fuel marketing sector is largely dominated by three state-run oil marketing firms: IndianOil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

By PTI

PUNE: The Pune district administration on Wednesday allowed petrol pumps in non-containment zones to sell fuel without asking for a pass or an identification card.

Petrol pumps in the district will be allowed to sell petrol and diesel to all the vehicles between 7 am and 7 pm, it said in a notification.

The police, on the other hand, made it clear that a police pass would still be needed for vehicular movement in the Pune city.

"Petrol pumps will serve petrol and diesel to all the vehicles coming to their facility without checking the identity card or police pass between 7 am and 7 pm in out of containment zones in the district," the order issued by the district collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

