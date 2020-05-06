STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi assures help to Ethiopia in fighting coronavirus

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the domestic, regional and global challenges posed by the pandemic, and expressed solidarity with each other at the time of the crisis.

Published: 06th May 2020 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2020 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday assured his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali of India's support in ensuring supplies of essential medicines and offsetting the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the domestic, regional and global challenges posed by the pandemic, and expressed solidarity with each other at the time of the crisis.

"The prime minister assured Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali of Indian support to Ethiopia, for ensuring supplies of essential medicines and ameliorating the economic impact of the pandemic," an official statement said.

In a tweet, Modi said "we discussed the COVID-19 situation."

He said India stands in solidarity "with our friends in Ethiopia as well as other countries in Africa, and will be a reliable partner to provide essential medical supplies and other assistance to handle the crisis".

According to the statement, Modi recalled the close ties between India and Ethiopia and the excellent development partnership between the two nations, it said.

Prime Minister Modi, on behalf of the people of India and himself, wished the people of Ethiopia success in the fight against COVID-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Abiy Ahmed Ali coronavirus COVID 19 India to help Ethiopia in coronavirus ethiopia
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp