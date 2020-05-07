STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

As COVID-9 cases surge, India sees big rise in patients requiring ICU, ventilator

As per the statistics, when the active cases in the country stands at 35, 902, 4.8 per cent patients are in ICU, 1.1 per cent on ventilators and 3.3 per cent on oxygen support.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Along with the spurt in the coronavirus cases, India is witnessing a dramatic rise in patients requiring intensive care and ventilator and oxygen support.

The figures by the Union Ministry of Health and Family show that in last 10 days, the percentage of people on ventilator has increased three times while there has been an increase of over two folds in patients on oxygen support and in intensive care units.

On April 26, when the number of active cases was 20,800, 2.17 per cent patients were in ICU, 1.29 per cent patients had required oxygen support and a mere 0.36  per cent had been on ventilators.

As per the statistics shared by the government on Thursday, when the active cases in the country stands at 35, 902, 4.8 per cent patients are in ICU, 1.1 per cent on ventilators and 3.3 per cent on oxygen support.

The country now has confirmed 52,952 Covid-19 patients of whom 1,783 have died.

Explaining the rise in the proportion of patients who need intensive care, critical care specialists, meanwhile, said that it is as per the expected lines as the outbreak is progressing in the country.

“Initially most hospitalized cases were imported and they were mostly low-risk patients. But as the disease is getting transmitted locally, people who are at high risk for serious diseases, for instance those who are elderly and with co-morbidity, are also contracting it and developing complications,” said Dr Shika Panwar, a critical care specialist with Sarvodaya hospital in Faridabad.

“Many of these patients are now into ICUs and we will understand things better in the coming days as the outbreak further unfolds," she added.

Dr Raymond Savio, a critical care specialist from Chennai said that the apparent increase in the proportion of patients in ICU and critical care could be a result of new sick patients getting added to previously ill patients as Covid-19 patients often have long ICU stays.

Globally, it has been estimated that 5-10 per cent of infected patients need critical care in terms of ventilator support.

Meanwhile, the Centre said that there are 180 districts with no new cases in less than 7 days, 180 districts with no new cases in 7-13 days, 164 districts which have not had any new case in 14-20 days and 136 districts with no new cases since the last 21-28 days.

Also, 13 states and UTs - Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Odisha - have not reported any new case in the 24 hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ventilators ICU coronavirus medical equipments
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp