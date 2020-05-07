STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: For third day in a row, discharged patients outnumber new cases in Madhya Pradesh

While the state reported 114 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, the number of patients discharged from hospitals stood at 132 over the last 24 hours.

Published: 07th May 2020 11:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 11:45 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers sit in circles marked for them for social distancing at a railway platform in Bhopal. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Recovered COVID-19 patients continued to outnumber those tested positive in Madhya Pradesh for the third day in a row on Thursday. While the state reported 114 new cases of novel coronavirus on Thursday, the number of patients discharged from hospitals stood at 132 over the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Wednesday, the state had reported 89 new cases, while the number of patients discharged over the same period was 99. Similarly, on Tuesday, 107 new cases were reported at hospitals in the state, while 144 patients were discharged in the same period after turning negative for COVID-19.

Importantly, Indore which has been among country’s prime hotspots has reported over 37% recovery rate, which is second only to Jaipur (41.52%), while the national average stands at 28.29%. The recovery rate of patients in Bhopal is even better at around 49%.

As per the state health bulletin, out of the 652 patients tested positive so far in the state capital, 318 have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

Out of the 114 cases reported today, over 77% cases were from the four prime hotspots, including 47 in Bhopal, 18 in Indore, 17 in Ujjain and six in Jabalpur. Eight more deaths were also reported in the state over the last 24 hours, out of which two each were reported in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain, while one death each was reported in Jabalpur and Khargone.

Till date, Indore has reported a maximum 83 deaths, followed by Ujjain with 42 deaths, Bhopal with 22 casualties, Khargone with eight deaths and Jabalpur with four deaths.

