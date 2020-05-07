COVID-19 is likely to peak in June-July: AIIMS-Delhi Director

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As per the modeling data and the way India's COVID-19 cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July, said AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Thursday.

"According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. But there are many variables. With time only, we will know how much they are effective and the effect of extending the lockdown," said Dr Guleria.

India's count of COVID-19 cases reached 52,952, including 1,783 deaths on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Currently, there are 35,902 active cases while 15,266 patients have been cured or discharged and one is migrated.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases -- 16,758 -- followed by Gujarat 6,625 cases and Delhi 5,532 cases.