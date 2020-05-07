COVID-19: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot orders sealing of inter-state boundaries

By ANI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has issued an order stating that all inter-state boundaries of the state be sealed with immediate effect to prevent the entry of unauthorised persons.

"The Chief Minister during a review meeting on COVID-19 situation on Wednesday directed that all interstate-boundaries of the state be sealed and regulated with immediate effect to prevent the entry of any unauthorised person," a statement by the Rajasthan government said.

With 47 new cases reported on Wednesday afternoon, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Rajasthan reached 3,240, while three have succumbed to the disease on Wednesday, said Rajasthan Health Department.