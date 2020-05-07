STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Don't visit Linkin park': Mumbai police's 'safety tunes' top Twitter charts

The city police, in the past, have adopted unique ways to appeal to citizens to follow the lockdown, which has been in place since March.

Published: 07th May 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

The post garnered praise from Twitteraties, who appreciated the police for their taste in music.

By PTI

MUMBAI: After heart-warming videos and messages, the Mumbai police on Thursday posted memes of popular rock bands, termed as 'safety tunes', urging citizens to stay indoors during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The city police, in the past, have adopted unique ways to appeal to citizens to follow the lockdown, which has been in place since March.

"Stay indoors, for we are on the streets, playing your favourite safety tunes with our Band-o-bast," the tweet posted on @MumbaiPolice reads, with memes of popular rock bands such as U2, Backstreet Boys, Oasis and Linkin Park.

Using names of these bands cleverly, the police advised citizens to "U2" stay home, not loiter in "backstreet boys", home is an "oasis" and don't visit "Linkin park".

The post garnered praise from Twitteraties, who appreciated the police for their taste in music.

The city police's Twitter handle recently crossed the five million followers mark.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai police Lockdown COVID-19
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp