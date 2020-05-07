STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's COVID-19 count reaches 52,952; death toll at 1,783

Published: 07th May 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 10:26 AM

mask seller, Chennai coronavirus

A watchmaker sells homemade masks at Purusaiwalkam in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With 3,561 new cases and 89 deaths, the total tally of confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus crossed the 50,000-mark in India on Thursday, said the Union Health Ministry.

Of the total cases, 35,902 are the active while 15,266 people have been recovered, and 1,783 have succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of cases rising to 16,758, followed by Gujarat which reported 6,625 cases and Delhi with 5,532 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.

Maharashtra has also recorded 651 deaths, the highest number of casualties among all the states. There are at least 396 casualties in Gujarat, 185 in Madhya Pradesh and 144 in West Bengal. Rajasthan reported 92 deaths while 65 people succumbed to the virus in the national capital.

There are a total 4,829 cases reported in Tamil Nadu. Madhya Pradesh has reported 3,138 while Rajasthan has 3,317 cases so far. A total of 2,998 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh.

States which have reported more than a thousand cases are Andhra Pradesh (1,777), Punjab (1,516), Telangana (1,107) and West Bengal (1,456).

Goa remains corona-free as per the health ministry data. At least 7 cases were reported from there but all have been cured. There were no deaths in the coastal state.

States and UTs which have reported less than 10 cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Dadar Nagar Haveli, Manipur, Mizoram and Puducherry.

Coronavirus
