STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

INS welcomes Gujarat’s move to clear dues of print media amid COVID-19

Lauding the efforts of the print media, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said newspapers provide credible information and keep people away from fake news.

Published: 07th May 2020 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

newspapers-media-journalism

Image of newspapers used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) welcomed the Gujarat government’s decision to clear dues of the print media amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A similar approach by the Centre would help the industry further, the INS said.  

Lauding the efforts of the print media, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said newspapers provide credible information and keep people away from fake news.

He assured that the Gujarat government would clear pending payments of government advertisements.  

This would provide respite to the industry which has lost around Rs 4,500 crore during March and April, the INS said in a statement.  

The INS has urged the Centre to announce a stimulus package for the industry over the past few weeks. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Newspaper Society Vijay Rupani Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp