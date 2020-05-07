INS welcomes Gujarat’s move to clear dues of print media amid COVID-19

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) welcomed the Gujarat government’s decision to clear dues of the print media amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A similar approach by the Centre would help the industry further, the INS said.

Lauding the efforts of the print media, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said newspapers provide credible information and keep people away from fake news.

He assured that the Gujarat government would clear pending payments of government advertisements.

This would provide respite to the industry which has lost around Rs 4,500 crore during March and April, the INS said in a statement.

The INS has urged the Centre to announce a stimulus package for the industry over the past few weeks.