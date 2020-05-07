Jharkhand BJP chief suffers heart attack, hospitalised

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand State BJP Unit Chief Deepak Prakash was admitted to the critical care unit of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Doctors said that his condition is stable now and will be kept under the observation of doctors for the next few hours after which he will be shifted to a private ward.

“Whatever had to be done has already been done and his condition is stable now,” said RIMS Director DK Singh.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Health Minister Banna Gupta, along with his Cabinet colleagues rushed to RIMS to take stock of the situation. “I met Deepak Prakash ji just now. Doctors said that his condition is fine and will be discharged very soon,” said the Chief Minister.