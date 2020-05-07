STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man in mid-thirties becomes J&K's ninth coronavirus death

A resident of Alamgari Bazar area of the city, the man died at SMHS hospital here on late Wednesday night, the officials said.

Published: 07th May 2020 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective gear scan visitors at the entrance of a hospital in wake of coronavirus outbreak, during the nationwide lockdown, in Srinagar

For representational images. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A man in his mid-thirties from Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital has became the ninth person to die due to COVID-19 in the union territory, officials said on Thursday.

The patient was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday due to pneumonia and his sample was taken for testing the same day, Medical Superintendent, SMHS, Dr Nazir Choudhary said.

He said the patient, who was in his mid-thirties, died at the hospital on Wednesday night and his report came as positive for COVID-19.

This is the ninth death due to coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir and third from Srinagar, the officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 775 positive cases so far, out of which 322 have recovered.

