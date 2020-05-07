STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plea in Delhi HC to start online sale of liquor to ensure social distancing

Petitioner Sajag Nijhawan referred to various media reports highlighting instances of crowds gathering at liquor shops since they opened on May 4, without maintaining social distancing.

Published: 07th May 2020 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

liquor sale, Delhi lockdown

People queue up in Delhi's Chander Nagar after authorities permitted to liquor stores to function amid coronavirus lockdown. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the AAP government to start online sale of liquor to ensure social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic as people turned out in large numbers crowding such shops after they opened this week increasing the risk of spreading the virus.

As an alternative prayer, the plea has sought introduction of a token system at liquor shops that will help in crowd management.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing on May 11.

Petitioner Sajag Nijhawan referred to various media reports highlighting instances of crowds gathering at liquor shops since they opened on May 4, without maintaining social distancing and leading to law and order situation.

It alleged there was a failure on the part of the AAP government in taking appropriate steps to control the large gathering in and around 150 government-run liquor shops which were opened after 47 days.

Hundreds of people turned up outside the liquor shops, creating a complete chaos as social distancing norms were not adhered to and forcing the police to use mild force to disperse the unruly crowd, it said.

The petition, filed through Simran Kohli and Abheehshek Bhagat, sought direction to the Delhi government and its Excise Department to take immediate steps in view of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic to control the crowds outside the liquor shops and to ensure strict adherence to social distancing.

It sought direction to the Delhi government to evolve a proper policy to start the online sale of liquor and deliver it to the consumers' homes at a time when the entire machinery of the country is tirelessly working to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The petition said it does not seek closing of these shops considering the burden on the government to deal with major revenue dip, but was seeking judicial order for appropriate steps to balance the need of revenue generation as well as social distancing.

Another PIL was filed by NGO Civil Safety Council of India in the high court on Wednesday seeking direction to the Delhi government to close the liquor shops in the national capital until the situation of COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

It is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
liquor sale online liquor sale plea Delhi HC coronavirus lockdown AAP government social distancing
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp