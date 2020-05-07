STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asks PM Modi to spell out ways for country's economy revival

Singh made the plea while reiterating his demand for grants to states for three months to meet the revenue shortfall and higher expenditure incurred on Covid-19 containment and management.

Published: 07th May 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab, Punjab CM, Amarinder Singh, Punjab government

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to spell out the way forward for the country's economic revival and an exit strategy from lockdown 3 amid the Covid-19 spread.

Singh made the plea while reiterating his demand for grants to states for three months to meet the revenue shortfall and higher expenditure incurred on Covid-19 containment and management.

In a letter to the prime minister, the chief minister said, "The exit strategy may not only lay down the parameters to contain the Covid-19 within safe limits, but should also define the path of economic revival. It should consider and focus on the fiscal and economic empowerment of the states."

Besides raising the demand for revenue grants, the chief minister also called for a directive from the Centre to the 15th Finance Commission to review its report for the current year, as the situation had completely changed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

He also said the 15th Finance Commission should recommend devolution of funds for five years, beginning April 1, 2021 (instead of 2020), after factoring in the impact of Covid-19, an official release said here.

Amarinder Singh urged the prime minister to issue necessary directions to various ministries in this regard to enable states to formulate clear strategies and path, post-lockdown 3.0 on May 17.

The chief minister pointed out that this was necessary as Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdowns had led to unprecedented losses of jobs, businesses and economic opportunities, and its true impact was yet to be known.

Pointing out that it was very well known that the "economy had slowed down and the GDP will not rise", the chief minister said Punjab's revenue had declined by 88 per cent in April 2020.

"The poor have been the worst affected with damage to all aspects of their socio-economic living. The threat of poverty, hunger, and health deprivation is far more imminent now. If socio-economic living of the common man is not restored immediately, there could be serious psychological dismemberment of our society. The loss of jobs and livelihood has, in fact, also severely impaired equity and civil liberties in our society," he said, adding these were the stark realities of today.

The chief minister, meanwhile, assured the prime minister that the Punjab Government would do everything possible to contain this deadly virus to save the lives of its people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab Chief Minister economy revival coronavirus COVID 19 Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp