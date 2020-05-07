STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reduced GATE score, lateral entry option for PM Research Fellowship applicants: HRD

The scheme announced in the 2018-19 Budget is aimed at improving the quality of research in various higher educational institutions in the country.

Published: 07th May 2020 07:44 PM

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo| Facebook/ Dr.Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry on Thursday announced significant amendments in the Prime Minister's Research Fellowship Scheme including reduction in the required GATE score and introduction of a lateral entry option.

The National Institutes of Technology (NITs) among the top 25 institutions as per NIRF ranking will also be eligible to grant the fellowship.

"To boost research in the country various amendments have been carried out in Prime Minister's Research Fellowship Scheme.

Now for the students from any recognised institute or university (other than IISc, IITs, NITs, IISERs, IIEST and IIITs), the requirement of GATE Score is reduced to 650 from 750 apart from minimum CGPA of 8 or equivalent," Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank said.

"There will be two channels of entries, one direct entry and lateral entry.

In lateral entry, the students, who are pursuing PhD in PMRF granting institutions (completed 12 months or 24 months as per certain requirements) can also apply to become fellow under the scheme as per new guidelines," he added.

The scheme announced in the 2018-19 Budget is aimed at improving the quality of research in various higher educational institutions in the country.

The scheme seeks to attract the best talent into research thereby realising the vision of development through innovation.

The institutes which can offer PMRF include all the IITs, the IISERs, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, some of the top central universities and NITs that offer science or technology degrees.

"The candidates will be selected through a rigorous selection process and their performance will be reviewed suitably through a national convention.

Starting Academic Year 2020-21, candidates can apply for PMRF through either direct entry channel or lateral entry channel," Nishank said.

 

