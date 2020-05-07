STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven more COVID-19 deaths, 92 new cases in West Bengal taking total tally to 1,548

Thirty-one people have been discharged from different hospitals since Wednesday evening. According to the Health Department, 2,611 samples were examined on Thursday.

Health workers collect swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata.

Health workers collect swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: At least seven people died of COVID-19 in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 79 on Thursday, the Health Department said.

The number of active cases in the state rose of 1,101, with 92 more people testing positive for the infection during the period.

The total confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 1,548, the department said in its bulletin.

Of the seven who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), five are from Kolkata, it said, adding that the number of fatalities rose to 79.

The state has so far registered 72 deaths due to comorbidities, where the COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

The number of samples tested in the state so far climbed to 32,752.

